MP: 10-yr RI to man for raping minor girl on pretext of marriage in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A special court of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment to a man for sexually exploiting minor girl multiple times on the pretext of marriage. A fine of Rs 1,000 was also imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Jagdish Chauhan said that victim’s father lodged a complaint stating that the victim went missing from her home in the wee hours of December 28, 2019. At that time, parents and kin were out of station.

During investigation, it came to fore that accused Sunil Panwar, 27, of the same village was also missing. After ascertaining mobile location, victim was rescued from Dewang village of Gujarat on February 10, 2022 and the accused was arrested. Victim revealed that the accused sexually exploited her repeatedly on the pretext of marriage.

After hearing the case and witnesses and evidence produced by police, special Pocso court of Sushant Huddar pronounced the accused guilty and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 (2) of the Indian Penal Code.