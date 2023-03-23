Madhya Pradesh: One peddler arrested with opium worth Rs 8.4 lakh in Neemuch

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): In continuance of anti-drug operations, officers of the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Singoli on the basis of specific intelligence intercepted a private bus at Pipalikheda Choraha, Ratangarh-Singoli road and recovered 5.6 kilograms of opium on Wednesday.

The market value of seized opium stands around Rs 8.4 lakh in an international market.

After receiving specific intelligence that a person was travelling in a private bus with opium plying from Neemuch to Singoli, a team of officers of CBN Singoli was formed and dispatched to the location.

After the successful identification of the bus by CBN officers the bus was stopped at Pipalikheda Choraha, Ratangarh-Singoli road and a search was conducted which resulted in the recovery of 5.6 kilograms of opium from the possession of a person travelling in a bus.

The recovered opium has been seized and one person has been arrested under a provision of the NDPS Act, 1985. Further investigation is under progress. The team know interrogates the peddler to ascertain the source and destination point of the consignment.