Madhya Pradesh: Truck with 2,168 kg poppy straw seized, 2 held in Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Following a tip off, Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch team intercepted a TATA truck at Sikandara Toll on Jaipur-Agra Highway (Rajasthan) and seized 100 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 2,168.600 kilograms on Tuesday.

Strict Surveillance on suspected route was maintained and the truck was intercepted after successful identification at Sikandara Toll on Jaipur-Agra Highway (Rajasthan).

The truck was carrying Carrots & Cabbages as cover cargo. On sustained questioning, occupants of the vehicle revealed that poppy straw was concealed under the cover of cargo.

As it was not possible to search the vehicle on highway due to safety and security issues, it was decided to bring it to CBN office. After reaching CBN office, the vehicle was thoroughly searched and 100 plastic bags of poppy straw weighing 2168.600 kilogram were recovered.

The truck along with poppy straw and cover cargo was seized and two persons apprehended. Further investigation is under progress.