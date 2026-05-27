Moving Car Catches Fire, Leaving One Passenger With Burn Injuries | FP photo

Ratlam/Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car caught fire near Richa village close to Alot on Wednesday afternoon, leaving one passenger with burn injuries amid intense heat conditions in the district.

According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred around 3 pm when the car was travelling towards Richa with the air conditioner running. The driver said he suddenly felt excessive heat inside the vehicle before sparks began emerging from the bonnet.

He alleged that within seconds, sparks also appeared near the dashboard, injuring the passenger seated beside him. Both occupants managed to get out of the vehicle before the fire spread rapidly and engulfed the car.

The injured passenger was taken to hospital by residents after the driver alerted his companions over the phone. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was completely gutted in the fire within minutes.

Mechanical engineer Indraveer Sisodia said extreme temperatures between 42°C and 45°C could aggravate technical faults in vehicles. According to him, common causes of vehicle fires include short circuits, overheating, fuel or oil leakage and faulty electrical fittings.

He said older vehicles are more vulnerable due to weakened wiring, damaged rubber seals and locally installed accessories such as cheap wiring, music systems and mobile chargers, which may increase the risk of fire during extreme summer conditions.