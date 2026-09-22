Motorcycle-Car Collision Kills One, Leaves Another Critical In MP’s Alot | Representative image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): One man was killed and another seriously injured after their motorcycle collided with a car on the Tal-Alot Road near Dehri Fanta on Tuesday.

According to information, the two men were travelling from Shamgarh towards Tal on a motorcycle when the collision occurred near Dehri Fanta.

Vijay Mali (38), of Tal, died on the spot. His companion, Ritesh Panchal (32), also from Tal, sustained serious injuries.

Sub-divisional magistrate (revenue) Vivek Songara was passing through the area when he noticed the accident.

He immediately intervened and transported both the injured man and the deceased to the government hospital in Alot in his vehicle.

After receiving primary treatment, Ritesh was referred to Ratlam for further medical care due to the severity of his injuries.

Police were informed about the accident and have started collecting details about the incident.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the collision.

Patwari injured in road accident

Alot-based patwari Shivani Sharma was injured in a road accident while travelling to work, according to information received from Barod police.

Following the accident, Sharma was taken to Ujjain for treatment, where she is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police said Sharma's mobile phone is currently deposited at Barod police station following the accident. Officials are collecting necessary information related to the incident.

Further details about the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available. Police are gathering information as part of the preliminary proceedings.