Mother, Son Killed As Dilapidated House Collapses In Singoli | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A mother and son were killed after a portion of a dilapidated four-storey house collapsed during heavy rain and strong winds in Singoli tehsil of Neemuch district late Monday night.

The incident occurred around midnight when stone slabs from the fourth floor of the ageing structure gave way and crashed onto a room where Nilesh Jain and his mother, Sosarbai Jain, were sleeping.

Nilesh’s brother, Ravi Jain, who was sleeping in another room, escaped unhurt. Residents, police personnel, the Dial-112 team and Municipal Council staff launched a rescue operation immediately after the collapse.

Sosarbai died on the spot, while critically injured Nilesh was rushed to Kota for treatment. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The tragedy has raised concerns over housing safety and the implementation of government housing schemes.

Family members and neighbours alleged that the family had repeatedly highlighted the unsafe condition of the house and sought assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Municipal officials, however, maintained that no application had been submitted by the family.

The district administration has sanctioned Rs nine lakh in financial assistance, including Rs eight lakh for the two deaths and Rs one lakh for damage to the house.

Officials said funeral assistance has also been provided and assured all possible support to the bereaved family.