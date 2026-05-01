Mother Killed, Son Survives In Highway Crash In MP's Khandwa | Sourced

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 55-year-old woman died while her son narrowly escaped with minor injuries in a road accident on the Indore–Edlabad National Highway. The incident occurred late Thursday night when the duo was returning home from a wedding.

According to information, Mukesh Patel, a resident of Rehmapur village, had attended a family wedding in Borgaon Buzurg with his mother, Surajbai. While they were returning on a motorcycle, a speeding unidentified truck rammed into them from behind between Dulhar and Rustampur villages.

Both were thrown onto the road due to the impact. Mukesh sustained minor injuries, while Surajbai was critically injured. An ambulance was called, but timely medical assistance could not be arranged. Mukesh then rushed his mother to a private hospital with the help of relatives.

After initial treatment, doctors referred her to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries late at night. Police registered a case and are scanning CCTV footage from toll plazas to identify the truck and the driver involved.