Mother And Daughter Killed, 17 Injured After Minibus Turns Turtle In Khargone | AI Generated

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her 16-year-old daughter were killed and 17 others were injured after a minibus overturned on a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Monday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the Khandwa-Baroda National Highway near Magariya village, under Jaitapur police station limits, 11 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The minibus overturned on the motorcycle after its driver allegedly lost control while trying to avoid an oncoming car, Jaitapur police station house officer Sudarshan Kalosia said.

The victims, Monu (40) and her daughter Anita, who were riding pillion on the two-wheeler, were killed on the spot, while the woman's husband, who was riding the motorcycle, sustained injuries.

Seventeen people were injured in the accident and rushed to the district hospital, where three are being treated in the ICU, Dr Kundan Singh Sisodiya said.

The bus was heading to Piplod in Khandwa district, while the family on the motorcycle was travelling to Julwania in Barwani district, police said.

One of the injured passengers, Vijay Bichhaniya, said occupants of the minibus were travelling to Piplod to attend an engagement ceremony.

"While trying to avoid a car coming from the opposite direction, the vehicle went out of control and overturned," he said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation into the accident is underway, police said.