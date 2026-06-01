Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav Drinks Tap Water Publicly, Challenges Jitu Patwari’s ‘Toxic Water’ Claims | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A political row over the quality of drinking water in Indore intensified on Monday after Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav publicly drank tap water in Sudama Nagar to counter allegations made by State Congress president Jitu Patwari that 90 per cent of the city's water supply was unsafe for consumption.

The mayor visited homes in Sudama Nagar, one of the areas specifically mentioned in Patwari’s report, and consumed water directly from household taps in the presence of local residents. Bhargav said the move was aimed at exposing what Patwari described as “false and misleading allegations” regarding the quality of Indore’s drinking water.

The controversy began after Patwari, during a recent press conference, claimed that nearly 90 per cent of the water supplied in Indore was “toxic” and unfit for drinking.

He had particularly highlighted Sudama Nagar, alleging that the water being supplied there posed a serious health risk to residents. The claims were reportedly based on a water quality assessment report cited by the Congress leader.

Patwari had dared BJP leaders to drink the tap water from the localities he had collected samples for testing.

पानी के बुलबुले की तरह जीतू पटवारी जी का झूठ भी फूट गया और सच्चाई सामने आ गई।



जिस सुदामा नगर के पानी को जहरीला बताकर कांग्रेस इंदौर को बदनाम करने की राजनीति कर रही थी, आज उसी क्षेत्र के घरों में जाकर वही पानी पिया। रहवासियों ने भी स्पष्ट कहा कि वे वर्षों से इसी पानी का उपयोग कर… pic.twitter.com/meY3wdQt6W — Pushyamitra Bhargav (@advpushyamitra) June 1, 2026

Responding to the challenge and allegations, Bhargav visited the locations referred to in the report and drank the water publicly. He asserted that the supply was completely safe and that residents had been consuming the same water for months without any complaints.

“Patwari’s falsehood has now been exposed before the public. I drank water from the same location from where samples were reportedly collected. Residents have been consuming this water for months and there has been no issue,” the mayor said.

Bhargav also questioned the credibility of the report, noting that while Patwari had claimed to have collected 240 samples, only a list of 130 individuals was made public. He said the municipal corporation would be willing to inspect the remaining locations as well if details were provided.

According to Sudama Nagar residents, some Congress workers had visited the locality, but the findings of the subsequent report were never shared with them.

Accusing the Congress of attempting to tarnish Indore’s image, the mayor questioned why the report, if so serious, had allegedly been withheld for three months. He said isolated instances should not be used to portray the entire city negatively.

“Indore is known for its cleanliness and civic management. Politics aimed at damaging the city’s reputation should be avoided,” Bhargav said.