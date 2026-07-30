Most Parts Of Indore To Get Underground Power Network | Presentative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore is on the verge of one of the biggest overhauls of its electricity infrastructure, with plans underway to replace the city's overhead power lines with a modern underground cabling network designed to deliver uninterrupted, safer and smarter electricity supply.

The ambitious project, being planned in line with the Union Ministry of Power's push for resilient urban electricity systems, is expected to transform the city's distribution network through advanced technology, digital monitoring and fault-resilient infrastructure.

A top official in energy department told Free Press that Indore has emerged as a priority city in the state's power modernisation programme.

Under the proposal, the existing 11 kV high-tension (HT) and 400-volt low-tension (LT) overhead lines in most of the parts of Indore will be shifted underground in phases.

The project also envisages an advanced Ring Main Unit (RMU)-based distribution system that will ensure uninterrupted electricity by automatically rerouting power through alternate feeders whenever faults occur, drastically reducing outages, he said.

In a major technological leap, every component of the network -- including transformers, feeders, underground cables and switching equipment -- will be digitally mapped using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology.

The GIS-enabled system will facilitate real-time monitoring, faster fault detection and quicker restoration of power supply while improving maintenance efficiency.

The move comes after underground cabling in select parts of Indore yielded encouraging results.

According to the Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company, localities where underground cables have already been installed recorded a sharp decline in power interruption complaints and fuse-off calls, strengthening the case for citywide implementation.

Officials said the underground network would also shield the city's electricity supply from disruptions caused by storms, heavy rainfall, falling tree branches, kite strings and other external factors that frequently damage overhead lines.

Besides improving reliability, the project is expected to enhance public safety, reduce technical losses and improve the city's urban landscape by eliminating overhead wires.

Sources said the project is likely to be executed on a turnkey basis under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model.

Once administrative approval is granted and work orders are issued, implementation could be completed within the next few years.

Power sector experts believe the project has become essential as Indore's electricity demand continues to rise with rapid residential, commercial and industrial expansion.

The recent approval of additional power distribution zones and dedicated underground cable maintenance units further signals the government's intent to build a future-ready power network.

If implemented as planned, the project will mark a watershed moment for Indore's power infrastructure, positioning the city among the country's leading urban centres with a smart, resilient and technology-driven electricity distribution system capable of delivering reliable power for decades.

Key features of the proposed project-

Conversion of overhead 11 kV HT and LT lines into an underground cable network.

Development of RMU-based ring distribution system.

GIS mapping and digital asset tagging of the entire network.

Improved fault management and real-time monitoring.

Reduced weather-related power disruptions.

Enhanced public safety and urban aesthetics.

Modern smart-grid compatible distribution infrastructure.