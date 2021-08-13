Mosquito menace in Indore: 13 cases since January, 15 cases in 12 days of August, one death reported

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the city got a respite from Covid-19, citizens are facing new trouble with the mosquito menace on the rise as the number of dengue cases is increasing swiftly. As many as seven cases of dengue were reported in the city, while a pregnant woman succumbed to the deadly disease on Wednesday.

Failing to control the mosquito menace, the health department officials have sought help from Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) to launch an intensive survey to kill the larvae and to eliminate the mosquito breeding sites.

The malaria department officials claimed to have surveyed the area where the pregnant woman died and eliminated the larvae from the areas surrounding the deceased’s home.

‘Cause of concern’

‘With seven more cases found on Wednesday, the total number of cases reached 28 since January, but 15 cases have turned up only in 12 days of this month. A 25-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to the disease, which is the first death this year due to the vector-borne disease. The woman, a resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar, was 35 weeks’ pregnant and was admitted to two private hospitals of the city. The reason for her death was multi-organ failure and a heart attack but she was suffering from dengue which is a cause of concern.'- Dr Daulat Patel, district malaria officer

Facing serious shortage of hands

Malaria department is facing a shortage of hands as only 12 teams are working in the city to control mosquito menace. Earlier, more than 70 teams were deployed for the work but were dissolved with increasing cases of COVID-19.

‘We are seeking help from IMC and have asked the officials to increase fogging in the city. We are also working on a plan to stop the disease from being spread more in the city,’ the Malaria officer said.

Cases of dengue in other districts

According to Divisional Entomologist Dr CS Sharma, the cases of dengue are increasing in nearby districts as well and administration is taking actions to control the same.

Districts. Cases

Indore 28

Dhar 18

Barwani 9

Khandwa 6

Burhanpur 2

Jhabua 0

Alirajpur 0

