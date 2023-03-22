Mosquito menace: BUZZZZ.... Nobody is safe from the sting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Have you noticed an unprecedented surge in the irritating buzz of mosquitoes this year in the city? You must have, as these pests are everywhere these days and nobody is safe from their bites that lead to vector-borne diseases.

The mosquito menace in the city is not only giving sleepless nights to denizens but also making the days unbearable. To get respite from the sting, many people have started keeping their doors and windows shut during the daytime as well.

The health authorities have also expressed their concern over the rise in the density of mosquitoes and blamed the fluctuating temperature which makes conditions favourable for the vectors to multiply.

“Frequent fluctuation in weather along with a rise in humidity has made conditions favourable for mosquitoes to breed. The city is going through a weather transition with a rise in temperature, rainfall, and humidity causing an increase in density of mosquitoes,” divisional entomologist Dr CS Sharma said.

He added that Culex mosquitoes are prevalent in this season. “Culex mosquitoes do not transmit dengue or malaria, but bite and breed in stagnant water of nullahs and creeks. The inaccessible water in drainage lines is also a major breeding place for these vectors,” Dr Sharma added.

Meanwhile, district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said that Culex mosquitoes are not a major cause of concern but increasing density of Aedes and Anopheles mosquitoes would be.

“Aedes and Anopheles transmit dengue and malaria during the monsoon, laying their eggs in freshwater. The density of these types of mosquitoes increases during the peak of summer as people store water in uncovered containers,” Dr Patel said.

It has become difficult to step out

“Mosquitoes are wreaking havoc. For the past two weeks, we have been facing the menace not only near my house but also at the office or anywhere in the city,” said Shweta Sharma, a resident of Manavta Nagar.

Similarly, Keshav Sharma, a resident of Sapna Sangeeta, said that they have tried all mosquito repellents without much relief, “We can use mosquito repellents in house or office but what can be done at public places, or in public transport. Mosquitoes are everywhere,” he said.

Over 17k houses surveyed, no dengue case this year, so far

District malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel said that no case of dengue or malaria has been found this year, so far. “Last year 242 dengue and six malaria cases were found. This year, we have already started anti-larvae drives in 63 wards of the district and surveyed 17,936 houses where 88,346 containers were checked. We have eliminated the larvae found in 403 containers,” he said adding “We are focusing on the areas which were the epicentres of dengue in 2022.”

Sale of mosquito repellent on rise

The effect of mosquito menace is also reflected in the sale of mosquito repellents in the city. Various grocery store owners, chemists, and supermarket owners confirmed a rise in the sale of mosquito repellent by 20-30 per cent as compared to previous months.

Anti Larvae activity

Month

January to March 15

Number of villages/wards surveyed

63

Number of house checked

17936

Number of houses where larvae found

399

Number of containers checked

88346

Larvae found in containers

403

Container Index

0.46

House index

2.22

Health department focus in these areas

1 Khandwa Naka, 1ndore

2 Race Course Road

3 Silicon City

4 Bholaram Ustad Marg

5 Bhawarkuan

6 Vishnupuri

7 Musakhedi

8 Gumasta Nagar

9 Vijayvargiya Nagar

10 Sangam Nagar

Read Also Indore: Procurement of wheat on MSP to start on March 25