Moong harvesters’ worry: Portal closed in name of maintenance in Bhikangaon village

Bhikangaon: Scores of moong harvesters from Bhikangaon tehsil in Khargone district are running from pillar to post to sell their harvest at minimum support price (MSP), thanks to the closure of procurement portal.

Farmers waiting for their turn at the procurement centre said that despite of government's tall promises about MSPs and others, the reality was quite different.

Farmers said that announcement regarding procurement of crop was announced quite late and then the portal at the procurement centre remained closed for the last eight days in the name of maintenance.

Upset over this, farmers’ union warned of protest if the procurement process was not launched in next two days.

As many as 1,560 farmers of Bhikangaon Mandi area have registered for procurement. The procurement that started from June 15 and so far 668 farmers have sold their produce. Out of this, 295 farmers have been paid Rs 1.25 crore so far. The payment of Rs 2.72 crore of 473 farmers is pending since July 5. When it comes to the quantity, 5,514 quintals moong have been purchased at the procurement centre, while 15,000 quintal is yet to be purchased.

Many farmers waiting for their turn since July 19 at the procurement centre said that 32 farmers were called at the procurement centre through SMS on July 19.

They came know about closure of portal only after reaching the centre with their harvest. Unable to sell their harvest, 17 out of 32 farmers returned to their natives places, while 15 farmers were waiting for the opening of the portal.

Farmer Sanjay Chauhan from Goradia village said, “I brought 15 quintals of moong. I’ve to spend Rs 1,200 per day as freight. With every passing day, our hope of selling our harvest at MSP is fading. Now what will the farmer do?”

Another farmer Manohar Singh Maurya said, “I have visited the society five times for 17 quintals of moong, but every time the portal has remained closed.”

According to sources, a letter has been issued to agriculture and revenue departments stating that physical verification of the farmers would be done once again. This step was being taken to prevent fake purchases.

Registration of farmers for Moong would be re-verified. Farmers who have sold their produce would be verified and then the rest would be checked.

Upset over delay in procurement, district president of Farmers’ Union Shyam Singh Panwar said that like every time, the government was cheating the farmers. Farmers were already facing problem due to late rain in Bhikangaon area and now the administration was reluctant to purchase their produce.

Panwar added that moong could be purchased off-line too. He warned that if the moong was not purchased in next two days, then the farmers' union would stage protest.