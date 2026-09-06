Monsoon Woes In MP’s Garoth: Heavy Rain Disrupts Life, Threatens Soybean Crop; Gandhi Sagar Dam 75% Full | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous rainfall has disrupted daily life in Garoth and surrounding areas of Mandsaur district, with overflowing rivers and streams halting traffic on several routes.

Meanwhile, Gandhi Sagar Dam on the Chambal River has reached around 75% of its total capacity, with the water resources department monitoring the level.

Rainfall is forecast over the next 24-48 hours. On Sunday, Garoth temperatures are expected to range between 25°C and 31°C, with humidity exceeding 75-80%.

Soybean, the region's main 'kharif' crop, is currently at the pod-filling and ripening stage.

Continuous rain has caused waterlogging, raising the risk of root rot, wilting, discolouration of seeds, Yellow Mosaic disease and fungal infections. Stalk rot is also being observed in maize.

Ripened 'urad' and 'moong' seeds may germinate in pods due to persistent moisture, potentially affecting yield.

Agricultural expert Jitendra Kumar Ajna advised farmers to immediately drain accumulated water by creating deep channels along the field's slope.

After rain stops, he suggested spraying Tebuconazole + Azoxystrobin or Carbendazim + Mancozeb fungicides.

Ajna also advised farmers not to leave ripened crops in fields during rain. They should be harvested and stored at high, well-ventilated locations to minimise damage from moisture and rotting.