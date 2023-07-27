Monsoon Woes: Cases Of Eye Infection Rise By 30 Per Cent Docs Blame It On Humid Weather Conditions

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the frequent fluctuation in temperature due to intermittent rains, city doctors have raised an alarm regarding increasing cases of eye infections mainly conjunctivitis. According to health officials, there is a rise of over 30 per cent in cases in the city and people of all age are falling prey.

Similarly, doctors of School of Excellence for Eye also warned people against increasing cases of eye infections and appealed to them to take special care of children during monsoon as the disease is highly communicable.

Blaming the chilly mornings, warm noon, and humidity throughout the day coupled with intermittent rains, the doctors said maintaining hygiene and avoiding handshake are the easiest ways to prevent the disease.

“Over 30 per cent cases in the OPDs of hospitals associated with the health department are of conjunctivitis which is also known as eye flu or pink eye. People of all ages are suffering from the communicable disease but children are most affected,” district health officer and senior eye surgeon Dr Pradeep Goyal said.

He said that they were also informed by many parents that schools are returning children if they have any symptoms and also asked the parents not to send kids to school if he/she has conjunctivitis.

“The time of recovery is short as people are getting relief in 3-5 days but the number is definitely increasing. Along with frequent changing temperature, intermittent rains are also a reason as it is weird to have a chilly morning but hot and humid afternoon,” Dr Goyal said.

Meanwhile, ophthalmologist Dr Tina Agrawal said about 20-30 per cent patients in OPD have symptoms of eye flu.

She also warned against self-medication and said that people are using self-medication by taking eye drops from the chemist.

“People should visit a doctor instead of self-medication as there are multiple reasons of eye infection including bacterial or virus. Eye care is very important during the rainy season. Some of the eye problems that we face during the rainy season are conjunctivitis, eye stye, dry eyes, corneal ulcer and others,” she said.

Ways To Prevent Eye Infections

• Most eye diseases are transmitted by hand-to-eye contact. So, wash your hands before touching your eyes to reduce infections.

• Avoid rubbing your eyes as that increases the chances of spreading the infection. Instead, use disposable tissues to wipe off the overflowing discharge or tears.

• Be careful of dirty water and excessive dampness during the monsoon.

• Do not share personal products, such as handkerchiefs, sunglasses and contact lenses with others.

• Avoid using the swimming pool during the rainy season. If you still do, use eye protective masks during swimming.

