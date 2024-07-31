Monsoon Woes: 17 New Dengue Cases In Two Days, Total 169 In Indore

Dengue mosquito | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the monsoon reaching its peak, vector-borne diseases are spreading its tentacles across the city as 17 new patients were found positive for dengue in two days. With this, the total number of dengue cases has reached 169, so far. Of them, 99 were detected this month.

According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, one new case of malaria was reported, taking the total to five. Out of 17 new dengue cases, 10 patients are males and four are females. Two of the patients are of 12-year and 15-year-old kids.

More cases may be detected in coming days

As far as the total number of dengue cases is concerned, 94 men and 75 women have been affected by the disease so far, and 15 of them are kids. More dengue cases may be detected in the coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than last year.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it is mainly up to the people to prevent waterlogging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,' Dr Patel said. He added that there are 12 active cases in the city and all patients are undergoing treatment at home.