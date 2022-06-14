e-Paper Get App

Monsoon to arrive in Indore division within 48 hours

Indore district will see monsoon after June 16; Light showers to continue in city for next couple of days

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Evening showers provided relief to the citizens from increasing humidity on Monday and also pulled the temperature down by one degree Celsius from the temperature recorded on Sunday.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Meteorological Department said that the monsoon would arrive in Indore division in the next 48 hours while it would arrive in Indore district after June 16.

“A cyclonic circulation is active over the Arabian Sea and conditions are favourable for further movement across the country. However, the effect of a western disturbance is preventing the monsoon movement. Monsoon may enter from Barwani and other districts in next 48 hours but Indore district would witness proper spell of rainfall after June 16 only,” senior scientist of Indian Meteorological Department Dr Ved Prakash Singh said.

He said that conditions would remain the same for the next couple of days in Indore and light rains and showers would continue.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 33.8 degrees Celsius which was four degrees Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.5 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal.

