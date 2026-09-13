Monsoon Revival In MP: Heavy Rain Floods Ratlam Roads, Revives Crops In Pansemal & Bagh | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The weather changed on Sunday afternoon as dark clouds covered the sky and heavy rain lashed the city for nearly an hour. Thunder and lightning also accompanied the spell.

The intense rainfall flooded several roads and streets in the city, causing temporary waterlogging. The rain also brought relief from the humid conditions prevailing ahead of Ganesh Utsav.

According to the Meteorological Department, Ratlam district recorded an average rainfall of 0.21 inches on Saturday. Sailana received the highest rainfall at 0.63 inches, followed by Raoti at 0.51 inches.

Piploda recorded 0.16 inches, Ratlam 0.16 inches and Bajna 0.20 inches. No rainfall was recorded in Alot, Jaora and Tal parts of the Ratlam district.

Since June 1, the district has received an average cumulative rainfall of 20.28 inches.

Ratlam recorded the highest at 26.30 inches, followed by Alot at 25.16 inches, Piploda at 22.44 inches and Jaora at 22.05 inches. Bajna recorded the lowest at 13.74 inches.

The cumulative rainfall remains below last year's 47.17 inches and the normal rainfall of 36.15 inches.

Pansemal rainfall crosses 300 mm mark

PANSEMAL: Continuous rain since Friday night in Pansemal and surrounding rural areas has brought relief to farmers who had been awaiting a good spell for a long time.

The prolonged rainfall deficit this monsoon had increased farmers' concerns.

Due to inadequate rain after the first sowing, several farmers had to sow maize and soybean for the second time. The latest spell has now provided much-needed water to the crops.

Consul, Jalgon, Moyda, Bandhara, Chikhalda and Lalwania are among the villages that received good rainfall.

After 45.6 mm of rainfall on Sunday, Pansemal's seasonal rainfall reached 302.8 mm.

It remains the lowest in the district, while Sendhwa has recorded the highest at 783.7 mm. Water levels in rivers, streams and ponds remain normal.

Two-day rain revives farmers' harvest hopes

BAGH: Two days of continuous rainfall have brought relief to farmers, reviving hopes of a good harvest.

Rain that began on Saturday night continued through Sunday, ranging from light showers to heavy downpours in the town and surrounding rural areas.

Farmers had been worried as crops began to wither during the prolonged dry spell. The recent rainfall has improved moisture levels in fields and provided a fresh lease of life to crops, particularly maize, soybean and cotton.

The town also received good rainfall, with water flowing through several streets. Farmers said the timely showers have eased their concerns and renewed expectations for the agricultural season.

Local Sanjay Ningwal Jhaba said the rainfall has created fresh hope among farmers. He said that if adequate rain continues in the coming days, the season could prove beneficial for farmers.