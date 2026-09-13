13-Km Power Corridor Built To Energise Indore Metro | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nearly 13-km-long Extra High Voltage (EHV) transmission corridor has been constructed from Jaitpura to MR-10 to power Indore Metro, marking a major step in developing the electricity infrastructure required for the city’s ambitious mass rapid transit project.

The 132 kV double-circuit composite transmission line, developed by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company (MP Transco), will supply power to the proposed Metro Receiving Substation at MR-10. The line forms a crucial part of the robust transmission network being developed to meet the power requirements of Indore Metro’s Phase-I infrastructure.

The transmission corridor has been built through densely populated urban areas, posing significant challenges in securing space for conventional transmission infrastructure. To overcome the constraints, MP Transco has deployed narrow-base towers, monopole towers and underground cable technology. The technical configuration was designed keeping in view the limited availability of corridor space.

160 MVA transformer strengthens Jaitpura substation

As part of the preparations to meet the Metro’s growing electricity demand, MP Transco installed an additional 160 MVA power transformer at its 220 kV Jaitpura Extra High Voltage substation. The work was completed in January 2025.

The capacity augmentation has strengthened power supply arrangements for the proposed Metro Receiving Substations at MR-10 and Gandhi Nagar.

Three grid stations to support Metro’s Phase-I network

Power supply arrangements for Indore Metro’s first phase have been made through MP Transco’s 220/132 kV EHV grid stations at Depalpur, Jaitpura and Manglia.

The proposed Metro Receiving Substations at MR-10, Gandhi Nagar and Khajrana will receive power through the transmission network developed by the state utility. Each Metro substation is expected to have a power demand of approximately 40 MVA.

Considering the substantial demand, MP Transco has augmented the capacity of the respective EHV grid stations and developed the necessary transmission infrastructure.

Coordinated effort to ensure reliable power supply

The transmission infrastructure has been developed through coordinated efforts between MP Transco and Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MPMRCL), in line with the power requirements of the Metro Rail Project.

The strengthening of the EHV network is expected to help ensure reliable and quality power supply to the proposed Metro Receiving Substations, providing the electricity backbone needed to support Indore Metro’s future operations.

With the construction of the Jaitpura-MR-10 transmission corridor and augmentation of the Jaitpura substation, MP Transco has taken a significant step towards preparing Indore’s power network for the city’s emerging urban transport system.