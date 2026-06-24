Monsoon Keeps Malwa Waiting As Clouds Vanish Without Rain | FP photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): With the third week of June drawing to a close, the monsoon continues to elude the Malwa region, raising concerns among farmers and residents dependent on seasonal rainfall.

Across the region, cloudy afternoons have repeatedly raised hopes of rain, only for strong dry winds to disperse the clouds before precipitation occurs. The pattern has left agricultural fields dry despite preparations for the kharif season.

Farmers have kept seeds and fertilisers ready but remain reluctant to begin sowing in the absence of adequate rainfall. The delay has heightened anxiety in rural areas where agriculture largely depends on the monsoon.

Meteorologist HS Pandey of Bhopal attributed the situation to the impact of a strong El Niño in the Pacific Ocean and the absence of any significant low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal or the Arabian Sea.

According to him, these factors have weakened monsoon currents and affected cloud development.

He said hot and dry winds from northwestern and central India are preventing moisture-laden winds from advancing, causing cloud formations to dissipate before producing rain.

The Somali Jet Stream, which normally helps transport moisture towards India's western coast, has also remained weak.

Residents are also concerned about water availability, as wells, ponds and other water sources await replenishment.

Pandey said conditions may improve by the end of the month if westerly winds weaken, allowing the monsoon to advance across the region.