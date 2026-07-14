Monsoon Delay Rots Kharif Seeds, Farmers Face Heavy Losses | FP photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A prolonged delay in monsoon rainfall is causing mounting concern among farmers in the region. Farmers had sown Kharif crops, including soybeans, corn and cotton, on schedule based on Meteorological Department forecasts.

However, insufficient rainfall has caused sown seeds to perish instead of germinating due to persistent heat and a lack of moisture affecting germination. In many fields, seeds have developed mould and have rotted.

Farmer Anand Harsola said sowing was carried out as per the crop cycle, but insufficient rainfall destroyed the seeds along with germination, necessitating re-sowing.

He noted a similar situation had occurred a few years earlier, when the government provided relief to affected farmers.

Farmers Prakash Soni and Lala Soni said inadequate rainfall has heightened concerns about possible delays in harvesting and increased expenditure due to re-sowing.

They said that despite efforts such as using tube wells, rainfall remains essential, and rising costs require government relief. Farmers warned that continued lack of rain could necessitate re-sowing, substantially increasing farming costs.

The depleting field moisture due to delayed monsoon is also directly affecting the initial growth of crops.

Farmers said insufficient rain in the coming days would result in financial losses, given already elevated cultivation costs, making it difficult to afford seeds and labour again.

Farmers have urged the government to monitor the situation and extend relief and assistance if needed.

Some have already begun re-sowing, though farmers said they are receiving no guidance despite the Agriculture Department's office being located in Pansemal.