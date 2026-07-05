Monday Kickstarts Anti-Rabies Drive For 10K Dogs Across Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A citywide free anti-rabies vaccination campaign targeting more than 10,000 stray and pet dogs will begin on Monday under 'Rabies Action Week 2026'.

The initiative aims to strengthen rabies prevention through mass vaccination and public awareness across Indore.

Kartik Tanwar of Needytail Foundation said, “The campaign is being organised jointly by Needytail Foundation and People For Animals (PFA) Indore, with support from Mission Rabies, Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS) and the Indore Municipal Corporation.

More than 100 trained volunteers, including students from Mhow Veterinary College and field staff, will participate in the drive, which will continue until September 28. The formal inauguration is scheduled for July 7 at 10 am at Palasia."

In the initial phase, vaccination teams will cover more than 70 localities across the city, including Nipania, Banganga, Talawali Chanda, MG Road, Nehru Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Vinoba Nagar, Janaki Nagar, Chhota Bangarda, Scheme Nos. 71, 78, 97 and 114, Satyadev Nagar, Bengali Square, Sukhaliya, Musakhedi, Goyal Nagar, Annapurna Road, Khajrana, Silicon City, Rau, Gomatgiri, Shivaji Nagar, Limbodi, Devguradia, Meghdoot Nagar, Bapat Square, Chhawani, Super Corridor, Geeta Nagar, Padmavati Colony, Khadwa Road, Sanchar Nagar, Rambagh, Mangliya, Ambikapuri, Shalimar Township, Niranjanpur, Bijalpur, Telephone Nagar, Bhanwarkua, Navlakha, Rajiv Gandhi Square, Vijay Nagar and Silver Spring, among others.

Residents, animal welfare groups and pet owners have been urged to cooperate with the vaccination teams and report community dogs in their neighbourhoods.

Organisers said mass vaccination remains the most effective strategy to eliminate rabies and prevent human deaths caused by the disease.