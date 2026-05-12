MOG Lines In Focus As Indore Smart City Board Okays Key Infrastructure Projects | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 38th board meeting of Indore Smart City Development Limited on Tuesday approved major infrastructure, urban development and public utility projects across the city including on MOG Lines Redevelopment projects.

The meeting was chaired by collector and Smart City chairman Shivam Verma, municipal commissioner and executive director Kshitij Singhal, chief executive officer Arth Jain, officials from the Indore Development Authority, independent directors and senior Smart City officials.

The board approved the tender process for large-scale infrastructure and electrical development works in the MOG Lines Land Parcel-1 area, located near Mhow Naka. The proposed works include road construction, water supply systems, sewer and storm water drainage networks, underground reservoirs, open area development, a 33/11 KV AIS sub-station, underground HT/LT cabling and street lighting facilities.

The projects will be developed under the state government s re-densification policy against compensatory land parcels identified as CLP Block-16 and Block-1B/1C.

The board also approved a DBFOS (Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Sale) model for the development and monetisation of the remaining blocks of MOG Lines Land Parcel-1 and approximately 68,510 square metres of MOG Lines Land Parcel-2. Officials said the reserve price for the MOG Lines-2 project has been fixed at nearly Rs 452 crore as per collector guideline rates. The township project is planned around green, eco-friendly, and climate-responsive urban development concepts.

The meeting further reviewed contractual issues related to Block-11 of MOG Lines Land Parcel-1, allotted to Teerth Gopicon Limited. Discussions were held regarding non-fulfilment of payment obligations, delays in project completion, and action to be taken under contractual provisions.

Approval for Geeta Bhawan Gopal Mandir complex operations

The board approved the issuance of a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) to the selected agency for operation and maintenance of the Geeta Bhawan Gopal Mandir Complex under an annual premium-based management model.

Expansion of Integrated Traffic Management System

The board reviewed the functioning and maintenance of the city s Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and approved installation of the system at additional locations across the city. The expansion work will be carried out under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Fresh tender for Chhappan Dukan parking management

To improve parking management and create a pedestrian-friendly environment at the popular Chhappan Dukan area, the board approved reissuing tenders for operation and maintenance of two-wheeler parking facilities.

Gamma radiation facility proposal discussed

The board also discussed a proposal to initiate the tender process for operation, maintenance, and management of the 1500 kCi Gamma Radiation Processing Facility located at Kabitkhedi.

Landmark public library gets in-principle approval

In another decision, the board granted in-principle approval for the development of a modern Landmark Public Library at the campus of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Arts and Commerce College. The proposed project will include a digital library, reading zones, cafeteria, and multiple public utility facilities aimed at creating a modern learning and community space.