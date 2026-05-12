Indore Sanitation Worker Collapses After Bus Staff Carelessly Throws Heavy Sack-- VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female sanitation worker sustained injuries after a bus staff negligently threw a heavy sack on her while she was cleaning the road in Indore on Monday.

The entire incident was reacorded on CCTV, and the video is now being widely shared on social media.

In the viral video, the sanitation worker can be seen sweeping the road with a broom near a parked bus. A few moments later, a staff member from the bus allegedly throws a filled sack from the top side of the vehicle without checking below.

The heavy sack directly struck the woman on her head, causing her to lose balance and collapse onto the road.

Watch the video below :

Indore | Rajmohalla

A disturbing incident caught on CCTV shows a female cleaner getting injured after bus staff carelessly threw a parcel while she was working. She has been admitted to hospital for treatment.

Municipal officials have filed a police complaint against the bus… pic.twitter.com/9kHUNn8BiX — sunil kumar rana (@1984sunil) May 11, 2026

According to information, the woman was carrying out her daily cleaning work on the roadside when the incident took place.

People present nearby rushed to help her after seeing her lying injured. She was later taken to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

इंदौर: खड़ी बस के पीछे पास सफाई कर रही महिला पर बस वाले ने ऊपर से फेका पार्सल, ऊपर पार्सल गिरने से महिला हुई गंभीर रूप से घायल. घटना CCTV कमरे में हुई कैद. pic.twitter.com/eKDVSu7nbu — Delhi Patrika (@PatrikaDelhi) May 11, 2026

The incident has sparked anger among local residents and social media users, many of whom demanded strict action against those responsible.

Several people on social media are questioning the careless act, happened without concern for the safety of workers on the road.

Municipal officials have taken notice of the matter and filed a police complaint against the bus operator and those involved in the incident.

Authorities said an investigation has been started to find out exactly how the incident happened and who was responsible for throwing the sack.

इंदौर के राजमोहल्ला इलाके में सफाई कर रही महिला सफाई मित्र ट्रेवल्स कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही का शिकार हो गई। बस से पार्सल उतारते समय कर्मचारी ने सामान लापरवाही से फेंका, जिससे महिला घायल हो गई। घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है। महिला को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया, वहीं नगर निगम ने बस… pic.twitter.com/P4h8PGgPUp — Ziyan 076 (@Ziyan_076) May 12, 2026

Officials also stated that action would be taken if negligence is found during the investigation.

The condition of the injured sanitation worker is currently being monitored by doctors.