Model Alleges AI Deepfake Blackmail, ₹15 Lakh Extortion Demand; Cyber Probe On | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police registered a case after a city-based model alleged that she was blackmailed with an AI-generated obscene (deepfake) video and threatened with its circulation unless she paid Rs 15 lakh.

The accused also allegedly demanded that she introduce him to her sister or a friend and send a girl to him every month.

According to the complaint, the woman, who has been working as a model for the past two years, was contacted on social media on June 23 by a man claiming to be associated with the advertising industry.

After she shared her professional profile, the accused continued to contact her. On July 3, he allegedly sent her an AI-generated obscene video, demanded money and issued repeated threats.

The complainant further alleged that during a video call, the accused pressured her into removing her clothes while keeping his own camera switched off and secretly recorded the interaction.

He later allegedly shared the video with some of her social media followers and threatened wider circulation.

Station Road police registered a case against an unidentified accused and launched a cyber investigation to trace him.