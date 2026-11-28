Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An air raid siren sounded at 6 pm on Friday, followed by a blackout at MGM Boys’ Hostel on Pipliyahana Road, as part of a civil defence mock drill.

The exercise simulated a drone attack causing a fire in the hostel, leaving people trapped on the upper floors. Teams from the fire brigade, police, Home Guards, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and health department launched a rescue operation.

With staircases inaccessible due to the simulated fire, rescue personnel used ropes and alternative routes to evacuate 12 people from the second, third and fourth floors. They were subsequently transported to hospital in ambulances as part of the exercise.

Over 200 participants were divided into 14 teams to handle rescue operations, traffic management, medical assistance and media coverage.

Special arrangements were made to ensure smooth movement of emergency vehicles and effective crowd management without causing inconvenience to the public.