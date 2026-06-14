Mobile Snatched, Woman Manhandled For Video Recording In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): High drama unfolded at an illegal liquor ahata allegedly operating near Bengali Square under the Khajrana police station limits on Saturday.

Commotion erupted when staff members of the ahata forcefully snatched a mobile phone and manhandled local women who were video-recording the premises.

Following the altercation, police and administrative teams rushed to the spot and initiated preventive action against both the woman and the shop manager, Manav.

According to the Khajrana Police, the ahata operates adjacent to Kishkindha Apartment. A verbal spat broke out between residents and customers over the haphazard parking of vehicles in the lane.

Following this, a woman entered the premises to record a video, prompting the staff to snatch her phone.

When the police team reached the spot and asked the victims to lodge a formal FIR, the women declined to name anyone or identify those involved.

Residents Had Complained About Shop Relocation to Collector

Before this escalation, residents had allegedly filed complaints with the District Collector demanding the relocation of the liquor shop.

They alleged that open drinking and chaotic parking by drunk men blocked their movement, caused severe road encroachment and led to recurring incidents of harassment, making the area unsafe for women.

Past Disputes Suspected

Meanwhile, police officials stated that the woman had been seeking direct or indirect financial benefits and favours from the operators, such as contract work or the installation of streetlights and CCTV cameras.

While she had managed to secure such favours from the previous contractor, the current contractor refused to entertain her demands, triggering the recent disputes.

Police added that the woman and her associates had barged into the shop multiple times in the past, but no written complaints were ever filed.