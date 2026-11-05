MLA Vipin Jain Demands ₹50 Crore For Pashupatinath Lok Phase 2 Ahead Of Simhastha 2028, Urges CM Mohan Yadav In MP’s Mandsaur | FP photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain has urged CM Mohan Yadav to sanction Rs 50 crore for the second phase of Ashtamukhi Bhagwan Shri Pashupatinath Lok and approve the proposal at the state cabinet meeting scheduled for Nov 17 in Gandhi Sagar.

In a letter to the CM, Jain said the Pashupatinath temple attracts millions of devotees and requires further development to improve facilities.

He noted that the first phase of Pashupatinath Lok was inaugurated by Yadav in January 2026, significantly improving facilities and attracting more visitors.

Jain said the upcoming Simhastha Mahaparva in Ujjain in 2028 makes expansion of the temple complex essential to accommodate devotees and promote religious tourism.

He requested the CM to approve Rs 50 crore during the proposed cabinet meeting, describing the project as an important development initiative for Mandsaur.

Jain expressed confidence that the government would take a positive decision to enhance the shrine's grandeur.

Copies of the letter were also sent to Deputy CM and Malhargarh MLA Jagdish Devda and district collector and Pashupatinath Temple Management Committee chairman Divyank Singh for necessary administrative follow-up.