MLA Verma Launches Pulse Polio Campaign | FP photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District authorities on Saturday took out a massive awareness rally ahead of the National Pulse Polio Campaign's special vaccination day on Sunday.

MLA Neena Vikram Verma flagged off the rally from Lal Bagh. The rally traversed the main routes, including Mohan Talkies, Hatwara Bazaar, Anand Chowpatty and Jawahar Marg.

ASHA and USHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, nursing students and schoolchildren participated by raising awareness through slogans.

The district has set a target to vaccinate 3,46,177 children aged 0-5 years by deploying 5,076 vaccinators and 254 supervisors across 2,538 booths on Sunday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anita Singare confirmed that the staff training and vaccine distribution are complete.

District Immunisation Officer Dr Narendra Pawaiya said that microplanning, cold chain management and monitoring arrangements are in place.

Mobile teams will cover bus stands, railway stations and markets, with door-to-door visits on June 29-30 to vaccinate missed children. Dhar has achieved over 100% coverage in previous phases.

Mandsaur: Health officials took out a massive public awareness rally from Indira Gandhi District Hospital, Mandsaur, under the National Pulse Polio Campaign here on Saturday.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Govind Singh Chauhan and Civil Surgeon Dr BL Rawat flagged off the rally.

Doctors, professors and students of Sundarlal Patwa Government Medical College, nursing staff, ASHA workers and health officials traversed the city.

District Vaccination Officer Dr Suresh Solanki said that authorities will administer polio drops to 1,57,194 children aged 0-5 years on Sunday across 1,212 booths staffed by 2,810 vaccinators.

Bagh: The National Pulse Polio Campaign will begin here on Sunday. The campaign aims to target 25,720 children aged 0-5 years across 160 booths.

BMO Dr Haresingh Muvel said 336 vaccinators, 30 supervisors and other staff will administer drops till June 30, with special focus on high-risk areas, including Banda, Ghotiyadev and Jaali.

Jhabua: Preparations are complete for the Pulse Polio Campaign from June 28-30, targeting 2,13,504 children aged 0-5 years.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr ML Chopra said 1,185 teams, including 424 booth and 610 door-to-door teams, are deployed.

A public awareness rally from Rajwada Chowk to District Hospital preceded the drive, urging parents to administer two polio drops at booths or to door-to-door teams.