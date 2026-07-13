MLA Sena Mahesh Patel Calls For Unity, Justice After Bori Incident In MP's Aalirajpur

MLA Sena Mahesh Patel Calls For Unity, Justice After Bori Incident | FP photo

Aalirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Sena Mahesh Patel urged members of the Jai Omkar Bhilala Samaj to remain united and raise their voice for the safety, dignity and justice of daughters, referring to the recent Bori incident, which she said had shaken the entire society.

Addressing a community function, Patel said education, organisation and social unity were the foundation of progress.

She stressed the need to provide quality education and strong values to the younger generation, adding that talented youth from the community were excelling in various fields and bringing laurels.

Expressing concern over rising unemployment among youth, Patel called for village-level committees to support the education of economically weaker but meritorious students.

During the programme, community members felicitated Vedika Patel, daughter of the MLA, for her achievements in rifle shooting, describing her success as a source of pride and inspiration.

Senior members of the community also attended the event and pledged to work together for its development.