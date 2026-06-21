MLA Raises Concerns About Illegal Mining Near Shivgarh | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar on Sunday staged a sit-in protest at Shivgarh Police Station against alleged involvement of the Mineral Department in illegal mining activities in the area.

As per reports, the MLA intercepted a dumper, allegedly transporting crushed stone without the required royalty documents, near Kheda village in the Shivgarh area.

MLA Dodiyar received a complaint about a dumper around 1:30 pm, and subsequently alerted the concerned authorities, including the Revenue Department and police.

According to him, he made several attempts to contact the District Mining Officer regarding the matter, but did not receive any response.

MLA alleged that the vehicle owner, carrying murrum in the dumper, produced proof of royalty payment after the vehicle was intercepted.

He raised concerns about possible irregularities in the handling of mineral transportation.

He called for a thorough and impartial investigation into the matter and urged the administration to take strict action against any illegal excavation and transportation activity.

Bharat Adivasi Party targets State CM’s post by 2028

The Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) workers' meeting concluded late Saturday at Pathan Farm House on Ratlam-Banswara Road with renewed enthusiasm for the party's Mission 2028 and 2029 goals.

Workers and office-bearers from Raoti, Shivgarh, Bajna, Sailana, Sarwan, Bedda and Chandragad attended the gathering in large numbers.

Party founder member Kanti Bhai Adivasi, former Bhil Pradesh Mukti Morcha national president Mangilal Ninama, former state president Ishwar Singh Gadwal and others addressed the meeting.

District president Ramesh Kharadi, MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar and others were also present.

Addressing workers, Kanti Bhai Adivasi said the party aims to elect a Bharat Adivasi Party Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh in 2028 and strengthen its presence across tribal-dominated Lok Sabha constituencies in 2029.