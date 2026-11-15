MLA Golu Shukla's Son Rudraksh Banned From Mahakal Temple VIP Facilities For One Year Over Viral Reel In MP's Ujjain | FP photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee has barred Rudraksh, son of MLA Golu Shukla, from availing protocol and VIP facilities for one year after he allegedly violated temple rules by recording a reel inside the premises. He will now be allowed to enter the temple only as an ordinary devotee.

Rudraksh reportedly travelled in an e-cart to Shankh Gate, where security personnel greeted him. He offered prayers from Nandi Hall and later entered through Jal Gate via Kotitirth Kund before performing aarti outside the sanctum sanctorum. His entourage allegedly recorded the visit despite restrictions on videography.

Rudraksh subsequently uploaded a one-minute-and-52-second video on social media, prompting the temple administration to take disciplinary action.

The committee imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on KOR security agency and removed three of its personnel, identified as Praveen Pal, Gaurav Gurjar and Madhu Nagar, from duty at Nandi Hall.

Mobile phone ban raises questions over security

Despite a ban on mobile phones and restrictions on photography and videography inside Mahakaleshwar Temple, violations continue to surface. Devotees were seen taking photographs and recording videos on Saturday.

Ordinary devotees must deposit their phones in lockers before entering the temple and undergo security checks. Locker facilities are available near Gate No 1, Avantika Gate, Mansarovar Gate and outside the Green Room.

The repeated violations have raised questions about the effectiveness of frisking and surveillance, particularly when security personnel are deployed at entry points.