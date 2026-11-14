125 BSF Constables Complete 44 Weeks Of Rigorous Training, Take Oath To Serve Nation At Passing-Out Parade In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Training Centre in Indore organised a passing-out parade for 125 newly recruited constables (tradesmen) of Batch No 211 on Friday.

Inspector General Tejinder Pal Singh Sidhu, head of the BSF Assistant Training Centre, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. During the parade, the recruits took an oath in the presence of the national flag, pledging to uphold the country's unity, integrity and sovereignty and remain committed to the Constitution.

The ceremony also featured a colourful performance of Oiyilattam, a traditional folk dance from Tamil Nadu, presented by the newly trained personnel.

The recruits underwent 44 weeks of intensive training, covering weapons handling, drill, physical fitness, fieldcraft, map reading, combat skills, marksmanship, border surveillance and specialised training for anti-terror operations. After completing basic training, they will be deployed at various national borders and assigned internal security responsibilities.

The chief guest felicitated outstanding performers with medals and certificates. Akhilesh Pal secured first position overall, while Sarvan Kumar S stood second. Ajay Shrivas was recognised as parade commander, Kartikeya excelled in drill, Pabitra Mandal in physical fitness and Monu Kumar in marksmanship.

Addressing the recruits, Sidhu congratulated them on completing their training and appreciated their disciplined performance during the passing-out parade.