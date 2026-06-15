MLA Demands Anti-Rabies Shots At CHC In Kasrawad | FP photo

Kasrawad (Madhya Pradesh): Complaints over the unavailability of anti-rabies injections at Kasrawad Community Health Centre have prompted MLA Sachin Yadav to write to the Khargone Collector, demanding their immediate availability.

Dog, monkey and other animal bites are frequent in the area, making anti-rabies injections a critical requirement.

MLA Yadav said anti-rabies injection is a life-saving medicine and its absence is causing severe hardship to patients and families, especially those from rural areas who are forced to travel elsewhere for treatment, wasting both time and money.

He urged the Collector and senior health officials to ensure adequate stock of anti-rabies injections at the CHC so that animal bite victims receive timely treatment.

Yadav also said he has been demanding upgradation of the CHC to a civil hospital and filling of vacant doctor posts since 2013, but the BJP government has ignored the issue.

He warned that negligence in public health matters is unacceptable and called for a regular drug supply system at all health centres.

Sameda Panchayat funds Rajput Dharamshala wall

Gram Panchayat Sameda, Khargone approved Rs 6.79 lakh for the construction of a boundary wall at Rajput Dharamshala.

District Panchayat President Anubai Tanwar inaugurated the work during a Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

According to villagers, this is the first instance where a local panchayat sanctioned funds for a community dharamshala boundary wall.

During the event, District Panchayat representative Mahendra Bunty Tanwar announced an additional allocation of Rs 5 lakh to install paver blocks within the complex.

"The cleanliness, beauty and excellent arrangements of the dharamshala reflect the awareness and unity of the community," Anubai Tanwar said. BJP leaders Prahlad Rathore and Pawan Rathore praised the local body.