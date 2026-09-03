'Mission Benchmark' Boosts School Infrastructure In Bhikangaon

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Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): A public-participation initiative, 'Mission Benchmark', has been launched to provide benches and tables to government primary and secondary schools in the area, aiming to ensure that children have a comfortable and dignified learning environment.

To strengthen the campaign, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Lokesh Chhapre held a meeting on Thursday with principals, headmasters and teachers of schools in the town.

Teachers were encouraged to donate benches and tables themselves and motivate public representatives, businessmen, social workers, former students and other citizens to contribute.

The initiative has already begun with 72 benches and tables being arranged for government schools. The SDM said even small contributions from society could bring significant improvements to government schools.

Under the initial arrangements, 20 benches and tables will be provided to Virgo Higher Secondary School, Bhikangaon, through the SDO's office.

The marketing department has arranged 10 benches and tables for the primary school at Kanjhar, while the Narmada Valley Development Department has collaborated to provide another 10 for the primary school at Bedipura.

Teachers have also arranged 32 benches and tables for the Integrated Secondary School at Saikhedi. Officials said the campaign is not merely about mobilising furniture but about creating a more convenient and respectful academic environment for children. The initiative is being seen as an example of community participation in improving government school infrastructure.