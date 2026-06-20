Missing Woman’s Skeleton Found In Gandhisagar Forest; Villagers Block Highway In Protest | FP photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A protest erupted on the Neemuch-Jhalawar highway on Saturday after the skeletal remains of a young woman missing for a week were recovered from the Gandhisagar forest.

Angry villagers and family members blocked the road on Saturday, demanding strict action against those responsible and alleging police negligence in the case.

The deceased was identified as Janibai, a resident of Salarmala village under the Rampura police station limits.

According to her family, Janibai left for her in-laws' home in Rawatbhata on June 12 after being dropped at a bus stop by her father, named Gopal.

The family remained in contact with her until she reached Gandhisagar, after which her phone was switched off and all communication ceased. When her in-laws informed them that she had not arrived, relatives launched a search but found no trace of her.

During their search, family members examined CCTV footage from the Gandhisagar area and allegedly spotted a local youth, identified as Ballu, following Janibai's bus on a motorcycle.

Based on the footage, they lodged a missing person complaint at Rampura police station on June 13 and named Ballu as a suspect.

The family alleged that police failed to act promptly despite being provided with the lead. They claimed that immediate questioning of the suspect could have altered the outcome.

On June 19, police took family members to a secluded location in the Gandhisagar forest, where skeletal remains, clothing and an anklet were recovered.

The family identified the belongings as Janibai's, sparking grief and anger across the village.

During the protest, Janibai's father broke down and accused the police of negligence. SDOP Nikita Singh and Manasa police SHO Nilesh Awasthi reached the spot and assured the family of a fair and impartial investigation.

The highway blockade was lifted after about an hour following assurances from officials.

SDOP Singh said a youth had been detained for questioning, while Neemuch SP Rajesh Vyas said the conduct of the station in-charge was also being examined for possible lapses in handling the case.