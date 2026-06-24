Missing Indore Man Found Dead In Narmada After 36-Hour Search | FP photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): A 50-year-old man who went missing after his car was found abandoned on the Narmada bridge was found dead in the river on Wednesday, bringing an end to a 36-hour search operation.

The deceased was identified as Nishant Joshi, an employee of an Indore-based petroleum company.

His body was recovered from the river near the Gandhinagar area, where it had become trapped in floating debris. Local boatmen assisted police and rescue teams in retrieving the body.

Family members later identified the deceased, following which police conducted a post-mortem examination and handed over the body to the family.

According to police, Joshi, a native of Harda, had been residing in Indore for nearly 30 years.

His car was discovered abandoned on the Narmada bridge on Monday night, prompting a search operation involving police personnel, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local divers.

Family members said Joshi had been undergoing treatment for mental health-related issues in recent months.

His wife, Smita Joshi, an SP with the Narcotics Department posted in Garoth, reached Mandleshwar along with relatives after being informed of the recovery.

Police have registered a case and said further action will be taken after receipt of the post-mortem report. The last rites will be performed in Harda on Thursday.