Missing Alot Youth Found Murdered In Ujjain, Kidnapping Suspected | Representave image

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old youth from Vikramgarh in Alot, Ratlam, who had been missing since Friday night, was found murdered in Ujjain on Saturday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Manish Mali, of Ward 14, Vikramgarh. His body was recovered from the Nilganga police station area in Ujjain and sent to the district hospital for post-mortem, scheduled on Sunday.

Manish, a daily wage labourer, had returned home with his father on Friday evening. Around 10:30 pm, he left for the market but did not return. His family searched for him through the night and lodged a complaint at Alot police station on Saturday morning, following which a kidnapping case was registered.

The family alleged that Manish had an earlier dispute with a youth identified as Mayank alias Mahendra, originally from Ujjain and currently staying in Vikramgarh. They claimed that Mayank, along with three to four accomplices, assaulted Manish and abducted him in a white car.

During the investigation, police detained several suspects, including the named accused and also sent a team to Mahidpur in Ujjain district. Sources said some suspects reset their mobile phones, allegedly to destroy evidence.

Alot SHO Munendra Gautam confirmed the murder and said the motive will be ascertained after detailed interrogation of the accused. Following the incident, there is a tense atmosphere in Alot. Thousands of locals gathered at the Alot police station, demanding the police hand over the accused to the public.