Miscreants Catch Fire While Setting House Ablaze In Ujjain; VIDEO Shows Them Running With Flames On

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 'Sow what you reap...' came true when a group of miscreants who poured petrol on a house and set it ablaze in Ujjain, themselves caught flames while fleeing.

The incident was captured on CCTV and the video is circulating widely on social media on Tuesday.

The CCTV footage shows around four to five miscreants arriving near the house. Some of them can be seen standing outside the building while others wait on two-wheelers nearby.

In the video, one of the attackers is seen pouring petrol from a bottle on the house, while another lights the fuel. Within seconds, flames erupt and the fire spreads quickly. In their haste while pouring petrol and igniting the fire, two to three of the miscreants appear to get caught in the flames themselves.

The footage further shows the attackers panicking and running away from the spot immediately after the fire breaks out. Despite the chaos, they manage to flee the scene before anyone can stop them.

A few of the men were reportedly carrying knives and other weapons in their hands.

Watch the CCTV clip below :

According to information, the incident took place on the night of April 11 in the Dhancha Bhawan area of the city.

The house that was targeted reportedly belongs to a man identified as Raunak Gurjar. Police believe the attack may be connected to an ongoing dispute between rival groups.

After the video surfaced, it spread rapidly online and drew attention to the incident. Local police have taken note of the footage and started an investigation.

Officials say that the attack appears to be linked to gang rivalry, but the exact reason behind the incident is still being examined.

Police are also trying to identify the suspects seen in the CCTV footage. Authorities said that action will be taken once the people involved are identified.

The police have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible once the investigation is completed.