Ujjain Horror: 18 Hours On, 3-Year-Old Boy Still Trapped In 60-Feet Deep Borewell In MP's Ujjain Village; Rescue Operation Continues-- VIDEO

3-Year-Old Boy Still Trapped In 60-Feet Deep Borewell; Rescue Operation Continues Even After 18 Hours -- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Almost a day on, the 3-year-old boy who fell into a 60-feet deep borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on Thursday is yet to be rescued.

The rescue operation has been underway for the last 18 hours, as reported on Friday, however, no sign of success has been witnessed yet.

According to information, the incident was reported from Jhalaria village under Badnagar police station area in Ujjain district.

The officials said, the child was identified as Bhagirath, son of Praveen Devasi from Gundanala village in Pali district of Rajasthan.

Ujjain: After three-year-old Bhagirath fell into a borewell, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh says, "Rescue operations are ongoing. Teams from NDRF and SDRF are continuously engaged in relief and rescue work. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM. Some families from Rajasthan had been… pic.twitter.com/UDCpzp8YIs — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

He was with a group of shepherds who had come to the area with their sheep. The group had set up a temporary camp in Jhalaria and was grazing animals near farmland.

Ujjain: After three-year-old Bhagirath fell into a borewell, MLA Jitendra Pandya says, "All government officials, NDRF, SDRF, doctors, and the administration are working with full dedication. We pray to God for the child to be rescued safely. The child is a resident of Rajasthan,… pic.twitter.com/1BeegSY8yQ — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

During this time, the child reportedly fell into an open borewell located in a field. The borewell is said to be around 60 feet deep, and the child is stuck at that depth.

Ujjain: After three-year-old Bhagirath fell into a borewell, Collector Roshan Kumar Singh says, "Rescue operations are ongoing. Teams from NDRF and SDRF are continuously engaged in relief and rescue work. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM. Some families from Rajasthan had been… pic.twitter.com/UDCpzp8YIs — IANS (@ians_india) April 10, 2026

As soon as the incident was reported by members of the group, villagers and police were informed. Rescue teams immediately rushed to the spot and started operations to pull the child out.

Senior officials, including the district collector and superintendent of police, also reached the location during the night and directed the rescue teams to speed up the operation.

The rescue effort has been going on for more than 18 hours, with teams continuously working to safely bring the child out.

A large number of villagers gathered at the site after the incident, while authorities continued their efforts.

LoP Umang Singhar reacts

LoP Umag Singhar took to his official X handle and wrote, "The incident of two-year-old innocent Baheerath Dewasi falling into a borewell in the Jhalaria area of Badnagar is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that the innocent child is swiftly and safely rescued. I urge the state government to ensure strict and effective arrangements to immediately and securely seal all open and unprotected borewells across the state, so that such unfortunate incidents can be prevented from recurring in the future."