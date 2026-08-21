Ministry Of Tribal Affairs Secretary Reviews Tribal Welfare Schemes In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) Secretary Ranjana Chopra undertook a field visit and reviewed the progress of tribal welfare schemes on Thursday. She interacted with beneficiaries and reviewed the last-mile delivery of various government programmes.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs said Chopra’s visit focused on assessing the implementation of its flagship schemes on the ground and understanding the experiences of tribal beneficiaries.

At the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) in Morod village, she witnessed the use of digital smart classrooms for regular teaching and interacted with students from Classes 6 to 12 about their education and aspirations.

The school provides residential education to Scheduled Tribe (ST) children, particularly those belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) and Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DA-JGUA) framework.

The visiting team later travelled to the Bunkar Suvidha Kendra at Maheshwar in Khargone district, where women are engaged in weaving Maheshwari sarees. They produce around 1,000 to 2,000 sarees daily.

Chopra was also informed that one of the women weavers from the centre had recently participated in a fashion show in Delhi. At the centre, she met students, including a NEET-qualified aspirant, and interacted with holders of titles issued under the Forest Rights Act (FRA).