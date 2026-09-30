Minister Vijay Shah Announces ₹32 Lakh Lifts, Teachers And Wi-Fi For Girls’ Hostel In MP’s Sailana | FP photo

Sailana (Madhya Pradesh): Minister-in-charge Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah inspected the Mata Shabari Residential Girls Education Complex and Hostel and interacted with students here on Wednesday.

He also had lunch with the hostel residents and reviewed education and hostel facilities.

Shah announced that computer, music, sports and craft teachers would be arranged within a month and directed preparation of an estimate for playground improvement.

He approved installation of two lifts costing Rs 32 lakh to facilitate access to the fourth floor. He also directed provision of a quality microphone system, Wi-Fi, tables and chairs, filling vacant lecturer posts, and supplying quality books.

Arrangements for a nurse and security guard will be made next year. Shah visited an exhibition displaying Tribal clothing, jewellery, food grains, vegetables and traditional items, and watched Tribal dance performances.

He planted a sapling and urged planting and regularly caring for a tree in the name of every girl child. He listened to students' concerns and directed action on their needs.

MP Anita Nagar Singh Chauhan, district president Pradeep Upadhyay, Viplav Jain, former MLA Sangeeta Charel, Kranti Joshi, collector Ajay Katesaria and other officials, representatives, teachers and students were present.