Minister Launches 125-Day "Vikas Bharat-Guarantee For Employment And Livelihood Mission At PM Shri Government College Auditorium In Jhabua | Fp Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): District authorities launched the "Vikas Bharat-Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural)" (VB-G RAM-G) at a public meeting held at the PM Shri Government College Auditorium on Thursday.

Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria presided over the programme, which included a live telecast of the national launch from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Bhuria said the scheme, which came into effect on Wednesday, introduces public-friendly reforms that will strengthen rural development through coordinated administrative and public efforts.

District president Bhanu Bhuria highlighted key features, including guaranteed employment, payment within 15 days and unemployment allowance.

The scheme guarantees every rural household 125 days of employment annually, focusing on water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood infrastructure and climate adaptation. It allows a 60-day pause window during peak agricultural periods and mandates biometric attendance, geo-tagging, real-time dashboards and weekly village-level disclosures.

It also reserves at least 33% participation for women and gives priority to women-headed households.

During the programme, officials approved Rs 1,20,000 housing grants for 20 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and released wage payments of Rs 23,490 for 90 working days under VB-G RAM-G. Public representatives, panchayat officials and department employees attended the event.