Minimalist interiors are taking over as people look for comfort during pandemic

New Delhi/Indore/Bhopal: The minimalist decor trend has been on the rise since the global pandemic began. As the happiness quotient of people around the globe has dropped, they prefer simplicity and comfort within their homes; and minimalism has somehow managed to take away all the noise and clutter from their life. Minimalism is surely the new trend and is going to stay for long.

IANSlife talked to experts and found out that organised and clutter-free spaces have become a priority.

1. A home with clutter-free space and organised essentials in every room is what people want today: There was a time when people used to live like bachelors, where everything is always extra and unwanted, but still occupied your home.

We have come a long way since then. The lifestyles of people have improved a lot, thanks to exposition to minimalism and detailed decor on social media.

2. It keeps people healthy and happy: In a research on the daily habits of people, it has come out that many people are unhappy and unhealthy because their home is a mess, or it is filled with incessant furniture products or other unrequired objects collecting dust.

This is why people are shifting their focus towards accommodating minimalist furniture and keeping their home simple. It results in contentment and better health as compared to the people with traditional decor, where every inch is occupied.

3. Improves the aesthetics of your home and promotes luxury One thing the minimalism promises you is comfort at peak, whether you want your living room with just a handful of seating accommodation or your balcony with the required bench, it all prevails when the setting is minimalist. Minimalism is thriving because it aesthetically improves your home and portrays luxury.