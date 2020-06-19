‘MINE’ BLOWING: Jitu Patwari ‘kin’ attack cop team in Indore?

Indore: Despite the fear psychosis running high over the corona menace, violence seems to have an unending run. A team of administrative officials and police officers were attacked by a group of persons when they (the officials) reached a spot at Kelod Kartal near Truba college following a tip off on illegal mining on Bypass Road on Friday.

A case under Sections 353, 336 of the IPC has been registered against Kunal Patwari, Chetan Patwari and 15 others. ASP Shashikant Kankane told FP that Kunal and Chetan may be related to MLA and former education minister Jitu Patwari. Probe is on in this regard. However, when contacted, Jitu Patwari told FP that he had no relationship with the above said accused. Search is on for them. They have also been booked under relevant sections for damaging government property. Two poclain machines and a dumper were seized.

STONE PELTING

Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge’s vehicle was damaged in a stone-throwing incident. However, no one was injured. No arrests have been made till the filing of this report.

ASP Kankane said after SDM Munish Singh Sikarwar received information about the illegal mining, he and a police team and other officials reached the spot. Even as officials were heading towards Tejaji Nagar PS after the seizure, a group of men hurled stones at them.

District mining officer Khanna transferred

Meanwhile, the controversy over illegal mining by ‘relative’ of ex-Minister came heavily upon District Mining Officer, Pradip Khanna. He was transferred late on Friday with immediate effect to mining branch, Sheopurkala district. There are allegations that he showed carelessness in the matter.