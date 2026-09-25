Mind, Rights & Safety Under One Roof - One-Day Workshop On Mental Health, The Prevention Of Sexual Harassment In Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mental well-being and legal awareness must go hand in hand to build safer spaces for women and children, experts said at a one-day workshop on mental health, the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act, 2013, and child protection laws on Thursday.

Jan Sahas Social Empowerment Society organised the workshop in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority, Indore, at the District Court campus auditorium.

Psychologists Yash Solanki and Harshita Jasu spoke about mental health and its role in overall well-being. They discussed common challenges and stressed the need to recognise mental health concerns early and foster healthy, safe environments, particularly at workplaces.

POSH expert Anupa explained the legal framework for preventing sexual harassment of women at workplaces, including key provisions of the POSH Act, the procedure for filing complaints and the responsibilities of institutions in ensuring workplace safety. The session also underlined the need for employees and organisations to understand the law.

Child law expert CS Parmar discussed children's rights and legal safeguards, outlining provisions aimed at protecting them and addressing issues affecting their safety.

The experts also answered participants' questions on mental health, workplace sexual harassment and child protection. The workshop highlighted how awareness of mental health and legal rights can help create safer environments for women and children.

Child Welfare Committee Chairman Dharmendra Pandey, Dr Madhukar Shukla, District Legal Officer Zeeshan Khan and Jan Sahas board member Pramila Malviya also attended the programme.