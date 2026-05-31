Midnight Blaze Guts Six Shops On LIG Link Road In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out on LIG Link Road in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, completely gutting six to seven shops operating inside a large godown complex.

The premises housed businesses belonging to four individuals, all of whom suffered significant financial losses.

After receiving an alert at 2:51 am, a fire brigade team led by ASI Sushil Kumar Dubey rushed to the spot with three fire tenders. Firefighters faced a challenging task as the blaze intensified rapidly.

After a four-hour operation, they managed to bring the fire under control, using nearly 1.20 lakh litres of water.

According to the fire brigade, the godown contained highly flammable materials, including tent supplies belonging to Rahul Bhandari, new and used tyres owned by Mehmood, sofa and furniture materials belonging to Irfan Ali, and mica and plywood stocks owned by Prashant Khare.

ASI Sushil Kumar Dubey said the fire reportedly originated in the tent house section before spreading rapidly to adjoining shops within the same structure.

While goods worth lakhs were reduced to ashes, officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries were reported.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and an investigation is underway.