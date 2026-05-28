Man Loses ₹1.89 Lakh After Suspicious Mobile Software Update In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man working for an online company lost Rs 1.89 lakh from his bank account after a sudden software update appeared on his mobile phone, police said on Thursday. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

According to Vijay Nagar police station staff, Suraj Kushwah, a resident of Omaxe City, informed police that while he was working on Tuesday afternoon, a software update suddenly began automatically on his mobile phone.

He tried to switch off the device, but it did not turn off. During this period, he continuously received online transaction alerts on his phone.

When he checked his bank accounts, he found that a total of Rs1.89 lakh had been transferred to different bank accounts through UPI-linked credit cards.

After the incident, Suraj informed his acquaintances and immediately lodged a complaint on the cyber helpline. On Wednesday, police registered an FIR and began investigating the matter.

Police are trying to ascertain whether the software update was genuine or whether it was a fake link or malware allegedly sent by cyber fraudsters.

Officials have appealed to people to remain alert and avoid clicking on unknown links or suspicious software updates.