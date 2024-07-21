MiC APPROVES | Divyangs To Get Over 300 Jobs In IMC, 3K Muster Staff To Be Regularised | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an effort to promote inclusivity, the Mayor-in-Council (MiC) on Saturday gave approval for appointment of more than 300 Divyangs (differently-abled people) in jobs and the regularisation of over 3k muster employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC). ‘We have decided to appoint over 300 Divyang people to various positions within the corporation, emphasising inclusivity in municipal employment.

Furthermore, more than 3k muster employees are set to be regularised, ensuring job security and stability within the municipal workforce. Claims and objections will be invited over the next seven days,’ Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav told reporters after the MiC meeting on Saturday.

Many crucial decisions were taken and approvals were given for enhancement of infrastructure and public services in the MiC meeting. One of the major highlights of the meeting was the approval of budget estimates for fiscal year 2024-25, which were recommended to the IMC’s Council.

Additionally, under the Amrit 2.0 project, tenders will soon be invited for the development and renovation of Sirpur, Bilawali and Limbodi ponds on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Along with this, in the meeting in-principle approval was given for the work of laying new pipeline and interconnection including 400 mm diameter DI, 315 mm diameter HDPE, 250 mm diameter HDPE from Rajmohalla overhead tank to Panchmurti Nagar and Hariom Nagar under ??Zone No 02. The council also discussed submitting a proposal to the government for a new town planning scheme. Bhargav directed the establishment of a large city library and a comprehensive survey of government borings.

Looking forward, Mayor Bhargav also instructed the formation of a dedicated traffic cell to manage urban mobility challenges and outlined plans for comprehensive development of 29 villages which were brought under municipal jurisdiction about a decade ago. The proposal to name the newly- constructed Hathipala bridge as Shri Bajrang Setu was also approved.