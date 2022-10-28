Mhow: Women observe Nirjala fast for over 48 hours

Representative Image |

Mhow(Madhya Pradesh): Six days after Diwali, the biggest and most difficult festival of North India takes place, Chhat Puja, in which the citizens of North India especially Bihar and Uttar Pradesh participate in this worship. In Pithampur, the number will be around 50 thousand. For this Maha Puja, women keep Nirjala fast for more than 48 hours. Which will start on Friday evening after eating lentils, rice and gourd vegetables, women will prepare their own food separately.

The next day, preparations for worship will start from the morning. The traditional folk song and faith in the mother keeps women energetic even in fasting without water for over 48 hours. By giving half to the setting sun, the woman accompanies her family in the morning of the second day. She ends her fast by worshiping the rising sun. For this worship, the construction of ghat has been finalised by the municipality in Pithampur, especially on the reservoirs.

There is great enthusiasm among North Indians regarding the Maha Puja in the city. Special arrangements have been made by the city council to offer prayers, even here a large number of citizens of North India come for worship.

